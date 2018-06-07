Lady Raider Basketball Falls Twice at Eagleville; Home Games on Monday

The 10 game winning streak for the Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team came to a close on Thursday as Coffee County dropped a pair of scrimmage games at Eagleville. The Lady Raiders dropped decisions to Clay County and Nolensville on Thursday morning. Despite the losses, Coffee County’s summer record stands at 10 and 2 during this summer season.
Head coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer season so far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday as they host a 2 day team camp at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County’s varsity and junior varsity will be in action. The varsity will play at 10 AM and 12 noon on Monday and at 9 AM and 3 PM on Tuesday. The junior varsity will play at 10 AM and at 4 PM on Tuesday. The freshmen will play at 1:00 PM on Monday.