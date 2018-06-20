Lady Raider Basketball Ends Summer Camp Season with a Pair of Wins

The Lady Raiders opened up the day with a 60 to 16 drubbing of East Robertson. Coffee County scored 30 points in each half in the blowout win as they held East Robertson to 4 points in the 2nd half. A trio of Lady Raiders finished in double figures led by Bella Vinson who had 16 points. Abby Morgan finished with 15 points and Kiya Ferrell came off the bench to toss in 11.
In the second game, Coffee County edged Class AA powerhouse Macon County 39 to 37. The Lady Raiders hit 7 3 pointers in the game. Vinson again led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 19 points. Jacey Vaughn added 11 points. Coffee County finished the month of June with an 18 and 4 record. Coach Joe Pat Cope was “very pleased” with his team’s performance. The Lady Raiders will now take off until July. Following the dead period, the Lady Raiders look to get in a few weeks of practice prior to the beginning of school.