Lady Raider Basketball Drops District Semifinal on Saturday; to play Consolation Game on Monday

Cold shooting and turnovers spoiled a solid defensive effort by Coffee County on Saturday night as the Lady Raiders fell 48 to 33 in the District 8AAA semifinals. The loss drops Coffee County into the consolation game on Monday night as the Lady Raiders will attempt to knock off Franklin County to earn a 3rd place finish in the district.
Lawrence County jumped out to a 7 to 0 lead to open the game as they held Coffee County at bay with a zone defense in the first half. The Lady Raiders trailed by 8 at the half and held the heavily favored Lady Cats to 5 points in the 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, the Lady Raiders were held to a single 3 point basket by Jacey Vaughn. In the 4th quarter, Lawrence County found they scoring stroke as they poured in 19 points, including a pair of 3 pointers and a 7 of 9 performance at the free throw line.
The Lady Raiders were lead in scoring by Alliyah Williams who finished with 13 points. Holli Smithson added 6 points while Jacey Vaughn and Bailey Morgan each added 4 points. For her solid play, Alliyah was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss dropped the Lady Raiders record to 20 and 7 on the season.
Coffee County will take on Franklin County in the tournament consolation game on Monday evening. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6 PM at Franklin County High School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. We will begin with the Char-El Apartments & Home Rental pregame show at 5:50 PM.
DOWNLOAD THE BROADCAST AT: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/