Lady Raider Basketball Defeats Franklin County; Finishes 3rd in District Tournament

Despite being outscored 11 to 3 in the 4th quarter, despite missing two free throws in the final minute, in spite of not scoring in the last 5:43 of the game; the Lady Raider basketball team held off Franklin County for a 39 to 38 win in the District 8AAA consolation game. The win gives Coffee County a 3rd place finish in the district and sets them up for a region meeting with Stewarts Creek on Friday night in Smyrna.
“Never give up” is how coach Herb Horton described his team’s performance this season and an incredible defensive stand in Franklin County’s last possession proved this point. Not having a foul to give and having lost sophomore sparkplug Abby Morgan to a knee injury moments earlier, the Lady Raiders knocked the ball from Franklin County’s hands. The ensuing scrum on the floor saw senior Holli Smithson dive onto the floor to force a held ball as the clock counted down to 8 tenths of a second remaining. The Rebelettes owned the possession arrow but not enough time to get an effective shot off as Coffee County held on for the win.
Holli Smithson led Coffee County in scoring with 9 points. For her all around amazing performance, Smithson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game and a member of the All-Tournament team. Abby Morgan finished with 8 points as she was named to the All-District team. Alliyah Williams finished with 7 points and Aerial Williams added 6 points as she also was named to the All-District team. Additionally, Lady Raider head coach Herb Horton was named the District 8AAA Coach of the Year.
Coffee County now advances to the Region 4AAA Tournament hosted by Siegel. The quarterfinal games will all be held at 7 PM on Friday at the sites of the higher seeds. Coffee County will travel to Smyrna to take on Stewarts Creek in the opening round matchup. The game will tip-off at 7 PM, Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show at 6:50.
