Lady Raider Basketball Closes out MTSU Camp with a Pair of Wins

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team completed a busy week of camp action on Thursday at MTSU. The Lady Raiders installed a diamond full court press on Thursday morning prior to heading to MTSU and it paid off. The Lady Raiders forced 20 turnovers a game in a pair of wins against Trousdale County and Grundy County.
On Thursday, the Lady Raiders opened up with a 47 to 17 win over Trousdale County. Jacie Vaughn led Coffee County in scoring with 12 points. Bella Vinson and Alliyah Williams each added 9 points. In the 52 to 25 win over Grundy County, Morgan Jones added the Lady Raiders in scoring as she netted 23 points. Vinson added 13 points and Williams netted 12.
On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders played much improved basketball from Cumberland County but still dropped a pair of games. Taking on a pair of talented teams with just 6 varsity players, Coach Joe Pat Cope was pleased with his team’s performance against Lebanon and Stewarts Creek. “I loved the way they competed”, said Cope as Coffee County led Stewarts Creek through 3 periods before falling by 5 points. The Lady Raiders were led by Bella Vinson won netted 18 points. The JV team captured a win on Wednesday against Warren County.
The Lady Raiders return to the court on Monday when they travel to Lebanon High School for a 2 day team camp. First game on Monday is at noon. The Lady Raiders will finish their camp schedule on Friday, June 23rd with a team camp at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coach Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the summer workouts so far.