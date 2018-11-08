Lady Raider Basketball Captures Scrimmage Win over Grundy County

The Lady Raider basketball team welcomed Grundy County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday night for a scrimmage. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 14 to 2 lead in the 1st quarter and coasted home for the win. Coffee County won by a final score of 62 to 29.
A tenacious Lady Raider full court press forced more than 16 turnovers in the game. Coffee County also hit 6 three point baskets on the night and went to the free throw line 17 times in the contest. Abby Morgan and Bella Vinson each finished the game with 13 points while Jacey Vaughn added 10 as ten different Lady Raiders scored on the night.
The Red Raiders will be in scrimmage action on Saturday when they travel to Siegel. Coffee County will take on Siegel at 9 AM and Macon County at 11.