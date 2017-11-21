Lady Bucks Win Home Opener in Near-Record Fashion

The Motlow Lady Bucks scored the second most points in program history, and won by the second largest margin ever, when they hosted and beat the Martin Methodist College JV 111-49 at Copperweld Arena Wednesday night. Motlow then dropped a heartbreaking 77-76 decision to TCCAA rival Volunteer State on Saturday in Gallatin.
The Lady Bucks (1-3, 0-3) will now prepare to travel during the holiday weekend. The first destination is Florida, where Motlow will play Florida State College of Jacksonville at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. After the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lady Bucks will head to Americus, Georgia, where they will face South Georgia Tech on Saturday and Central Georgia Tech Sunday.
The 111 points scored in the win over Martin Methodist College JV now enters the record book as the second-highest offensive output in Lady Bucks’ basketball history, which began in 1974, bested only by the 115 points Motlow scored against Snead State back in 1991. The 62-point victory margin trails only the 72-point win the Lady Bucks had over the Bryan College JV back on Nov. 1, 2010.
Eight Lady Bucks scored in double figures against the Redhawks, led by Joy Porter with 20, Mattie King with 15, Tajah Clark, Chantel Maxwell and Janna Lewis with 14, Brianna Jones with 13, Jasmine Williams with 11 and Miranda Boutwell with 10. Jewel Ledbetter, seeing minimal action after being sidelined with an injury, added a bucket for her first points of the season.
The Lady Bucks dominated the rebounding against Martin Methodist, with Jones pulling down 12 boards and Williams adding 11. King and Maxwell each had four steals for Motlow, and the Lady Bucks hit a total of 10 three-point shots.
Saturday the Lady Bucks traveled to Gallatin in search of their first conference win, only to see the Lady Pioneers nail a three-point basket with 15 seconds remaining to steal the win. Motlow got an open look before the buzzer, but couldn’t get the shot to find the net.
The two teams battled evenly for much of the contest, with Volunteer State leading 34-32 at halftime and the Lady Bucks surging ahead 62-58 at the end of three quarters. Motlow had its biggest lead, 69-63, with seven minutes left to play before fouls started piling up and the home team started taking advantage at the free-throw line.
The Lady Bucks led 76-74 with 35 seconds to play, but the Lady Pioneers ran a solid set and nailed the three pointer as the shot clock wound down. Motlow got possession with 15 seconds left but couldn’t put the ball in the basket.
Lewis led Motlow’s scoring with 17 points and added six rebounds, while Ledbetter showed she is healthy once again with 14 points, including hitting a pair of three pointers. Clark scored 13 and had nine rebounds, and Porter scored nine with three boards and a pair of blocks. Jones, King, and Boutwell each had six points, with Jones pulling down seven rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.
Following their holiday road trip the Lady Bucks will return to Copperweld Arena, and to TCCAA action, when they host Cleveland State on Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m. The following day Chattanooga State will be the opposition, with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. inside Nisbett Center on Motlow’s Moore County campus.