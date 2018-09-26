Lady Bucks Take Six-Game Unbeaten Streak to Dyersburg State

The Motlow State Community College women’s soccer team is on a roll, winning three consecutive road games and not suffering a loss in their previous six contests. Motlow will return to action Saturday with a trip to TCCAA rival Dyersburg State for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The Lady Bucks (2-0, 6-2-2) traveled to Meridian, Miss., last weekend, beating the host team Meridian Community College 2-1 Friday, then handing Hinds Community College a 3-0 loss in Meridian Saturday. Motlow followed that with a trip to Pulaski Tuesday, where they downed the Martin Methodist College JV team 4-2.
This is the first season of soccer competition for Dyersburg State, and the Lady Eagles have struggled out of the gate with an 0-6 record, including a 5-1 loss to Meridian and a 5-0 defeat to Columbia State, both teams that Motlow has beaten this season.
Although Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Motlow and Dyersburg State in women’s soccer, the two teams should be very familiar with each other by next weekend. Following Saturday’s contest in Dyersburg, the Lady Bucks and Lady Eagles will play again Friday, Oct. 5, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Smyrna High School.
Motlow and Meridian both struggled offensively in the first half Friday, with neither team able to garner a goal. The home team took the lead with a goal at the 67-minute mark before the Lady Bucks stormed back. Tyler Feaster scored with an assist from Kristen Heath at 76 minutes, then three minutes later Bailee Walls scored the game winner with an assist from Feaster.
Alexandra Rouse led the Lady Bucks with four shots on the day, while Keely Smith had three. Emily Bryant played 68 minutes in goal and had one save, before Ashley Woods took over and shut out Meridian the rest of the way while notching four saves. Motlow led 16-12 in total shots and 6-2 in corner kicks, and overcame nine fouls by Meridian including two yellow cards.
The following day against Hinds, the Lady Bucks grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Emily Vallejo at the 28-minute mark with the assist from Paige Loveless. Motlow continued to press the action after intermission, scoring at 51 minutes on a goal by Vallejo and an assist from Bethany Porter, then capping off the scoring with a goal by Walls on the assist from Vallejo at 78 minutes.
Motlow had 19 shots on the day, with Heath and Tyler Feaster leading the way with four each, including three on goal by Feaster. Woods went the distance as keeper and was outstanding, saving nine shots on goal by Hinds.
Vallejo, a freshman from McGavock High School in Nashville, continued her outstanding season by opening the scoring against Martin Methodist College JV with a goal at the nine-minute mark on an assist from Megan Blumhoefer. The Lady Bucks increased their lead to 2-0 with a Heath goal on the assist from April Gillespie at 39 minutes.
Motlow’s lead increased to 3-0 at 52 minutes, with Loveless scoring an unassisted goal. Keely Smith wrapped up the scoring with a goal at 78 minutes. Bryant played the first 72 minutes as keeper and Woods finished up the final 18. Bryant had three saves and allowed one score, while Woods gave up a goal and had two saves.
Motlow once again out-shot the competition 13-5 and led in corner kicks 2-0.
With 10 games of their 17-game regular season now complete, Vallejo leads the team in total points with 14, including a team-high six goals and two assists. Gillespie, Walls, Heath and Feaster each have 10 points, with Gillespie leading the squad in assists with six. Woods has been the top keeper with a 2-0-1 record, a 1.09 goals-against average, and 23 saves on the season.
