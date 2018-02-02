Lady Bucks Take down Southwest TN in Overtime, Host Final Home Games of the Season This Week

The Lady Bucks (5-17, 2-12) will now prepare for their final two home games of the season. Motlow will host Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, then welcome Columbia State to Copperweld Arena for Sophomore Recognition Day at 4 p.m. Saturday. Motlow still has another road trip before finishing the regular season, traveling to Roane State and Walters State Monday and Tuesday to make up games that were snowed out in early January.
Southwest entered the contest as the No. 2 team in the TCCAA standings, but the Lady Bucks, who have now won two of their previous four conference games after dropping the first 10, were not intimidated. Motlow led 19-18 after one quarter before the Lady Saluqis surged ahead 33-28 at the half. The home team increased its lead to 52-45 after three quarters.
But Motlow used great balance to fight its way back and force the extra period. The Lady Bucks had five players in double figures, won the rebounding battle 54-51, and dished out 23 assists on 31 made baskets. Motlow shot 41 percent from the field, but hit 7-17 three pointers and held Southwest to only 34 percent shooting, including 6-26 from behind the three-point line.
Lewis notched another double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds while adding four assists. Tajah Clark also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, along with five rebounds and three steals.
Jasmine Williams scored 12 with seven rebounds and three blocked shots, Jewel Ledbetter had 11 points with nine rebounds and two steals, and Briana Jones scored 10 with five rebounds. Lynshawn Ebron added eight points and five assists, Joy Porter scored two with seven rebounds, and Miranda Boutwell added a point.
The Lady Bucks fell to Jackson State 54-46 back in November in Jackson in the first TCCAA game of the regular season. Motlow is trying to climb out of the cellar in the TCCAA standings and a win over the Lady Generals would go a long way in accomplishing that as teams battle for seeding position for the upcoming TCCAA/Region VII Tournament, which begins March 2 at Chattanooga State in Chattanooga.
The Lady Bucks, despite playing much of the season with only nine players on the roster, have been close to having a much better year than their record would indicate. Motlow has lost nine games by 10 points or less and six of them by six points or less. With the tournament just two weeks away, the Lady Bucks appear to playing their best basketball at the best time.
