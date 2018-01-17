Lady Bucks Softball Schedule Features First Month on the Road

If you want to see the Motlow Lady Bucks play softball early this season you are going to have to travel, as the Lady Bucks will spend the first month of the 2018 campaign on the road.
Practice officially began Jan. 10 for the Lady Bucks under third-year Head Coach Janice Morey. The season opens Tuesday, Feb. 6, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Northeast Mississippi in Booneville. Motlow’s first 18 games will be played on the road, including trips to Decatur, Ala., and Meridian, Miss. The Lady Bucks will open conference play on the road at defending TCCAA champion Chattanooga State March 2.
The Lady Bucks will finally play in front of their home crowd on Tuesday, March 6, when Calhoun visits for a 1 p.m. doubleheader. Including the Calhoun date, 24 of Motlow’s final 36 games are scheduled to be played at Lady Bucks Field on the Moore County campus.
Motlow will play nine TCCAA conference series, with five at home and four on the road. Each conference series consists of a doubleheader on both Friday and Saturday. The first home conference series is March 9-10, with Cleveland State visiting.
The Lady Bucks have 10 consecutive games scheduled at home from March 20-31. The following two weekends they are on the road before finishing the regular season with back-to-back home series against Walters State and Southwest Tennessee, with the final play date scheduled for April 28. This year’s conference tournament will begin May 6 at Chattanooga State.
The complete schedule can be found at: http://www.motlowsports.com/softballschedule.aspx