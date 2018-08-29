Lady Bucks Soccer Opens 2nd Season With a Conference Win

The Motlow Lady Bucks opened the 2018 soccer season with a two-game road trip and returned after earning a convincing 3-0 win over TCCAA opponent Southwest Tennessee in Memphis Sunday afternoon.
Motlow (1-0, 1-1) opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Northwest Mississippi in Senatobia, Miss., Friday afternoon. The Lady Bucks will travel to Oxford, Ga., this weekend for matches against South Georgia Tech Sunday and Oxford College on Monday.
After spending last season as the lone Division 1 community college soccer team in Tennessee, the Lady Bucks have been joined this year by Southwest Tennessee, Dyersburg State and Columbia State. Games against TCCAA opponents will determine seeding for the conference tournament in late October. Motlow posted an 8-7-1 record last year, including two wins over Southwest Tennessee, which played at the Division III level in 2017.
Sophomore Tyler Feaster, the top returning scorer from last season, got Motlow on the scoreboard first with a goal at the 32:20 mark with an assist from Bailee Walls. Sophomore Megan Blumhoefer scored at the 44:50 mark with an assist from Keely Smith, and freshman Emily Vallejo wrapped up the scoring at the 76:12 mark on an assist from fellow freshman April Gillespie.
Walls led the Lady Bucks with nine total shots, including six on goal. Feaster had six shots with two on goal, and Vallejo shot four times, all on goal.
Freshman Annie Kate Gibson played the entire contest as goal keeper and stopped all three shots that Southwest Tennessee attempted. Motlow out-shot the Lady Saluqis 16-6 and led in corner kicks 5-1. Southwest had four fouls during the game, with the Lady Bucks logging three.
Friday against Northwest Mississippi the Lady Bucks were unable to get their offense untracked in the first half. Northwest scored its first goal three minutes into the contest and extended its lead to 2-0 with a goal at the 10-minute mark. Motlow’s defense stiffened and the score remained 2-0 at the intermission.
Vallejo got the Lady Bucks on the scoreboard at the 80:56 mark with an assist from redshirt-freshman Kristen Heath. Northwest wrapped up the scoring with its final goal in the final second of the game. Walls had five shots, with four on goal, while Feaster had five shots and two on goal. Gibson played the full 90 minutes as keeper, notching four saves on seven Northwest shots.
Motlow led in total shots 20-10 and the two teams were even with five corner kicks each. Northwest committed nine total fouls while the Lady Bucks had six.