Lady Bucks Ready to Open TCCAA Play Friday Night

Motlow (2-1) hosted and beat Central Georgia Tech 79-63 last Thursday, and is scheduled to host the Martin Methodist College JV team Tuesday, Nov. 13. Following Friday’s home game against Jackson State, the Lady Bucks will be on the road for the next three games and will not return to Copperweld Arena until Dec. 1.
Sophomore Janna Lewis recorded her second double-double of the young season against visiting Central Georgia Tech, scoring 26 points and adding 10 rebounds. Katie Thomas, a freshman from Lynchburg, connected on 5-10 three-point shots and scored 17 points along with three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Starasia Bell-Freeman added 11 points and five rebounds, Tanisia Murphy scored nine points, while Dominique Fields and Azhane Bacot had five points each and Taylor Holcomb added four points.
Motlow jumped out to a fast start, leading 25-18 at the end of the first quarter and 44-32 at halftime. The Lady Bucks connected on 46.2 percent of their shots from the field, including hitting 7-22 three pointers and 24-35 free throws.