Lady Bucks Look to Get Offense Untracked at Columbia State This Weekend

The Motlow State Lady Bucks will look to get their offense going this coming weekend when they travel to Columbia after dropping a pair of low scoring, one-run games to Dyersburg State last weekend in Dyersburg.
The Lady Bucks (7-18, 4-10) only got to play two of the scheduled four games against the Lady Eagles, falling 1-0 and 3-2 on Friday. Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader was cancelled due to weather, and will only be made up if the outcome directly affects the TCCAA standings.
Motlow will hope to put together strong pitching, which it got in Dyersburg, with increased offensive production when it travels to Columbia to take on Columbia State this weekend. The Lady Bucks and Lady Chargers are scheduled for doubleheaders both Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s action starting at 4 p.m. and Saturday’s at noon.
Friday’s opener in Dyersburg was a splendid softball game halfway through the sixth inning, with neither team able to generate offense against outstanding pitching. Then came the bottom of the sixth, when Dyersburg scored the only run of the game due to a Motlow error, one of two in the game.
Sarah Wilson pitched well enough to win, allowing only three hits and two walks. Ashton Watkins had two of Motlow’s three hits, with Riley O’Neal getting the other.
Friday’s second game was just as painful for Motlow, as the Lady Eagles scored twice in the third inning and once more in the fourth to lead 3-0. The Lady Bucks finally generated a pair of runs in the fifth when Taylor Honea, who has been Motlow’s best hitter this season, hit a two-run homer after Taylor Mitchell had doubled.
The Lady Bucks couldn’t score again though, wasting another fine pitching performance. Breanna Owens tossed five innings, scattering seven hits and walking four, followed by Wilson allowing just one hit in the final inning.