Lady Bucks Head to Mississippi for Rematch with Itawamba

The Lady Bucks (2-3-1) will travel to Senatobia on Friday for a 3 p.m. match against Northwest Mississippi, then turn around and go to Tupelo on Saturday for a rematch with Itawamba Community College. Motlow fell to Itawamba 3-1 in Winchester on Sept. 9.
Motlow was unable to generate any offensive consistency against Meridian on Friday. The two teams had earlier played to a 1-1 tie back on Aug. 25, on Meridian’s home field. Despite another outstanding effort by Motlow’s defense, the Lady Bucks saw their modest two-game winning streak come to an end.
The Lady Bucks recorded only four shots on the day, with three coming in the second half. Tyler Feaster generated the only shot on goal for Motlow. Lena Alakabi had another outstanding performance at goalkeeper, saving nine of the 10 Meridian shots.
Following the weekend trip to Mississippi, the Lady Bucks will stay on the road when they travel to Lookout Mountain, Georgia, for a 5 p.m. match on Oct. 4 against the Covenant College JV. The game is a make-up date that was originally scheduled for Sept. 5, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Motlow will play a pair of home games after that, hosting Gordon State Community College on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. at Shelbyville Central High School, then hosting Southwest Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Tullahoma.
