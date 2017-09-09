Lady Bucks Fall to Itawamba, Travel to Memphis Friday

Motlow (0-2-1) is coming off a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Itawamba (Miss.) Community College on Saturday. The Lady Bucks were scheduled to host the Martin Methodist College JV squad Monday at the Johnson Lane Complex in Tullahoma, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Lady Bucks and Southwest Tennessee are the only two community colleges in Tennessee that have women’s soccer programs. They do not play as conference opponents though, as Motlow plays on the Division I level while Southwest Tennessee competes in Division III.
Saturday in front of a large crowd at Franklin County High School in Winchester, the visiting Indians from Itawamba controlled much of the action in the early going, getting on the scoreboard first with a goal at the 19 minute mark. Each team had opportunities throughout the half but neither could convert and the half ended with Itawamba on top 1-0.
Motlow began to turn the tide early in the second half, forcing the action on offense and getting multiple saves from goalkeeper Lena Alakabi. The Lady Bucks tied the score at 1-1 when freshman Megan Blumhoefer made a beautiful pass to classmate Tyler Feaster, who drilled the ball into the back of the goal at the 75 minute mark.
The match appeared to be headed toward overtime, but Itawamba capitalized on an opportunity and broke the tie at the 88 minute mark. The visitors closed the door on their win with a third goal in the final minute.
Motlow had nine shots on goal, while the Indians had 15. Alakabi ended the day with 12 saves, and each team collected four fouls.
