Lady Bucks enter TCCAA/Region VII Tournament as No. 2 seed

The Lady Bucks (25-4, 16-2), ranked No. 21 in the latest NJCAA poll, will open tournament play on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m., when they face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 7 seed Cleveland State and No. 10 Columbia State. The tournament is being held at Walters State Community College in Morristown, and the host team is also the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The tournament winner advances to the NJCAA national tournament.
Motlow was never seriously challenged Saturday in Jackson, grabbing an 18-9 lead after one quarter and 41-23 at the half. Head Coach Bart Walker was able to play his reserves liberally, and Motlow’s statistics were spread somewhat evenly throughout the squad. The Lady Bucks had 24 assists on 29 made baskets and dominated the rebounding 50-24. Motlow recorded 16 steals and forced Jackson State into 17 turnovers.
Kienya Jones continued to set the pace for the Lady Bucks, scoring 15 points and hauling down 17 rebounds with three assists. Shalyn Washington also scored 15 and had six rebounds and two steals. Sara Vujacic, who leads Motlow on the season averaging 14.9 points per game, scored 12 and had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Ebony Shaw scored nine points with five rebounds, LisaJo Wygal had six points and two boards, Aja Robertson scored five with two rebounds and two steals, and Taylor Hayes had three points, three rebounds and four steals.
The best Lady Bucks team since the school began women’s basketball in 1974 came in 1989-90 when the team posted a 27-4 overall record. In 2005-06 Motlow was 25-4 overall. Neither of those teams won their conference tournament and no Motlow women’s basketball team has ever been to the national tournament, being held this year in Lubbock, Texas, beginning March 20.
