Lady Bucks Clinch No. 2 Seed in TCCAA/Region VII Tournament with Win over Southwest Tennessee

The Motlow State Lady Bucks clinched the No. 2 seed in the upcoming TCCAA/Region VII basketball tournament by beating Southwest Tennessee 92-87 Saturday night at Copperweld Arena in the season’s final home game.
Motlow (10-5, 18-10) stands alone in second place behind defending champion Walters State and two games ahead of Roane State. The Lady Bucks will close out the regular season with a trip to Jackson State Wednesday night. The TCCAA/Region VII Tournament will begin March 1 in Cleveland, TN.
Saturday was Sophomore Recognition Day, and the Lady Bucks honored Racquel Robinson and Janna Lewis. Lewis, who has scored over 1,000 points and gathered over 500 rebounds in her fantastic Motlow career, led the Lady Bucks with 32 points and 11 rebounds along with three steals.
Motlow trailed for much of the first three quarters on Saturday, falling behind 24-22 after one quarter and 44-38 at intermission. The Lady Bucks finally caught the visitors with a minute remaining in the third quarter and led 64-63 heading into the final stanza. Motlow never trailed again.
The Lady Bucks overcame a difficult shooting performance, hitting only 37.9 percent of their shots from the field, including 6-29 three pointers. Driving into the lane at every opportunity, Motlow shot an amazing 46 free throws and hit 36, including 20-25 by Lewis and 10-11 by Starasia Bell-Freeman.
Bell-Freeman, a freshman from New Bern, N.C., had one of her best games of the season with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tanisia Murphy scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Taylor Holcomb and Dominique Fields each scored eight points and Katie Thomas added five.
Motlow has now won five of its previous six games, with the only loss coming on the road at Walters State. The Lady Bucks beat Dyersburg State 106-84 last Wednesday, with Lewis scoring 29 points and pulling in 15 rebounds, Bell-Freeman adding 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Dominique Fields recording one of the few triple-doubles in Motlow basketball history with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.