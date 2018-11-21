Lady Bucks Beat Jackson State to Raise Record to 4-1

The Motlow Lady Bucks outscored visiting TCCAA opponent Jackson State 27-8 in the second quarter to take a 48-30 lead into intermission on their way to an 82-68 win over the Green Jays Friday night at Copperweld Arena.
The Lady Bucks (1-0, 4-1) have now won three consecutive contests heading into a break for the holidays. Motlow will travel to Birmingham to face Lawson State on Monday, Nov. 26, with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The next home contest is Dec. 1, when TCCAA rival Volunteer State visits for a 4 p.m. tip.
Trailing 22-21 after one quarter, the Lady Bucks overwhelmed the visitors in the second stanza and kept the pressure on in the second half. Motlow shot only 41.8 percent from the field, but connected on 9-21 three pointers and hit 17-23 free throws.
Janna Lewis continued to play at a high level, leading five double-figure scorers with 18 points along with 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Dominique Fields scored 16 and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tanisia Murphy scored 13 points with six assists, Katie Thomas connected on 4-6 three pointers and had 12 points, Star Bell-Freeman scored 11 points with five rebounds, and Taylor Holcomb had seven points, three steals and two rebounds. Azhane Bacot scored five points but filled out the rest of the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, seven assists, six steals and two blocked shots.