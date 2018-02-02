Lady Bucks Basketball Breaks Conference Win Draught

The Lady Bucks (4-16, 1-11) followed that up with an 84-50 loss to Walters State on Saturday. The Lady Senators entered the game ranked No. 20 in the nation by the NJCAA. Motlow will travel to Dyersburg State Wednesday, then head to Memphis to face Southwest Tennessee on Saturday. The next home game is Wednesday, Feb. 21, with Jackson State visiting for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Friday night the Lady Bucks enjoyed one of their best starts of the season, jumping out to an 18-10 advantage after one quarter and a 22-10 lead one minute into the second quarter. Motlow had the size advantage and got the ball into the paint to build the lead, led by Jasmine Williams and Janna Lewis. However, the visitors began to hit shots and went on a 17-11 run to end the half, closing the gap to 33-27.
Roane State continued to press the action and outscored the Lady Bucks 17-11 in the third quarter, which ended with Motlow on top 45-44. In the final 10 minutes is was Williams who had six straight fourth-quarter points and helped the Lady Bucks hold of the Lady Raiders’ challenge. She finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Janna Lewis led Motlow in scoring with 22 points and added six rebounds and two assists, Tajah Clark barely missed a double-double with nine points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals; and Lynshawn Ebron had eight points, three assists, two steals and three rebounds. Joy Porter added five points, Miranda Boutwell had four, and Jewel Ledbetter scored two.
Saturday was a different story as powerful Walters State dominated the action from start to finish. The Lady Senators built a 45-20 halftime lead and emptied the bench after leading 67-35 after three quarters.
Clark led Motlow with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Williams continued her solid play with nine points and 11 rebounds. Lewis and Ledbetter each scored eight, Briana Jones had five, and Ebron and Porter each scored two points.
