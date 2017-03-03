Lady Buck Bats Heat Up in Conference Series Win Over Cleveland State

The Lady Bucks (6-13, 3-5) will return to their newly remodeled field to host TCCAA rival Roane State this weekend. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 1pm and Saturday’s starts at noon. There is no admission charge to Motlow home athletic contests.
Earlier in the week the Lady Bucks hosted powerful Wabash Valley College, dropping both games of a doubleheader 11-0 and 2-1. After falling in the opener against Cleveland 5-4 on Friday, the Lady Bucks swept the final three games 11-2, 9-1 and 3-2.
Friday’s opening loss to the Lady Cougars came after Motlow had taken a 4-0 lead with one run in the second inning and three more in the fourth. However, the home team tied it with four runs in the fourth and the winning run in bottom of the fifth.
Taylor Honea, who had seven hits over the weekend, slammed a home run and drove in two runs, while Riley O’Neal and Ciera Dobbins also had RBI. Breanna Owens took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing all five runs, while Sarah Wilson tossed the final inning.
Friday’s nightcap was all Motlow as the Lady Bucks scored one in the first inning, two in the second, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the seventh. Motlow had 19 hits for the game, including four by leadoff hitter Ashton Watkins and three by No. 9 hitter Taylor Mitchell.
Owens, Honea, O’Neal and Chelbie Gannon each added two hits, with Honea hitting a triple and another home run and Watkins a triple and two doubles. O’Neal drove in three runs, with Watkins and Gannon each driving in two. Wilson went the distance in the circle and got the win, allowing seven hits and a walk.
Saturday’s first game once again featured a potent Motlow offense and solid pitching. Owens bounced back nicely to grab the win, going the full seven innings and scattering 10 hits with three strikeouts.
Caroline Abernethy and Miranda Cooksey each had three hits, while Owens, O’Neal and Gannon had two each. Cooksey and Dobbins drove in two runs apiece and Abernethy hit a triple and stole two bases.
The series finale was a tightly contested game that saw Motlow score all three runs in the top of the third inning and the Lady Cougars score both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth. Wilson finished off an excellent weekend in the circle, going the distance and scattering nine hits with two strikeouts and no walks allowed.
O’Neal was the hero at the plate, slamming a three-run homer in the third with Owens and Honea on base. Honea and Gannon hit doubles and each had two hits on the day as did O’Neal.
