Katie Rutledge Signs Softball Scholarship

Coffee County’s Katie Rutledge signed a scholarship on Wednesday at CHS to continue her softball career at the college level with Blue Mountain College. The senior Lady Raider softball player has been one of the most decorated athletes for the Lady Raider program in the last 4 years. Rutledge, a pitcher and outfielder, will join the Mississippi college next fall.
Blue Mountain College is a private liberal arts college located in the northeastern Mississippi town of Blue Mountain not far from Tupelo. Blue Mountain is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) playing in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The Toppers are coached by first year head coach Adam Kirkpatrick and assisted by Ken Hardvick who is in his 8th year on staff at Blue Mountain. When asked about Rutledge, Kirkpatrick explained his happiness at getting the Lady Raider on his team. “She is a great person and a good softball player. She fits the mold of what we are looking for in terms of character” said Kirkpatrick. “I see her having an instant impact on our program” added Kirkpatrick.
Rutledge first became aware of Blue Mountain this summer during her travel softball season. Rutledge visited the school in August for an overnight recruiting trip. “I knew after that visit that it was right for me” said Rutledge. “It is a good program that puts a lot into their athletes” Rutledge added. Rutledge is expected to compete as a pitcher and outfielder for the Toppers.
Coffee County coach Brandon McWhorter was quick to point out that Katie’s “work ethic, skill set and knowledge of the game is what college coaches look for in a recruit. She is an exceptional softball talent and is always working to better herself” added McWhorter. “Her leadership, especially at the beginning of this year, has been a huge contribution to our program. She is well respected by her teammates and cares for each one of them. She also brings a speed aspect to the team that’s hard to find.”