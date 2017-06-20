Katie Rutledge Named to Tennessean All-Midstate Team

Coffee County’s Katie Rutledge earned her 3rd major post season honor on Tuesday as she was selected for the 1st team of the Tennessean All-MidState team. Rutledge, who just completed her sophomore year, has also been named tabbed to the 1st team All-State team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and a 1st team member of the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-State team. Rutledge was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player in May and a member of the District 8AAA 1st team All-District selection.
Rutledge, who played primarily played centerfield and pitched, batted .506 for the year with 8 doubles, 3 triples, a home run and 18 RBI.