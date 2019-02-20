Josi Tallies Twice, Preds Top Stars to Take Season Series

The victory gives the Preds a win in the season series against the Stars (3-2-0) and sees them get back to within one point of first-place Winnipeg in the Central Division.
The triumph in Texas is a welcomed rebound after a 5-1 loss in Vegas on Saturday, and it gives Nashville life once more with a gritty road win against a potential playoff opponent.
“We just had more speed, more attitude, and we just worked harder,” Josi said. “We weren’t happy with the way we played in Vegas, and we had two days here to sit on it. We knew we had to play a lot harder to be successful, and we did that tonight.”
Nashville seized their first goal in the opening 20 minutes since the last time they faced Dallas on Feb. 7. For a Preds team that was more than ready to deliver a strong start and stop having to answer questions on their lack of production in the opening period, Brian Boyle crashing the net and knocking in his second with the club was significant.
“He’s been terrific,” Preds Head Coach Peter Laviolette said of Boyle. “He just does so much for the team. It’s what he says in the room, his leadership, his size, his presence, his physicality and the fact that he can chip in goals, it’s a really good addition for our group.”
Jason Spezza answered for the Stars at 3:31 of the second by firing a wrister from the high slot past Pekka Rinne. After the pair of second periods in the previous two games (against Montreal and in Vegas) were a sore spot, Nashville was better on Tuesday night in Dallas, and by a decent amount.
The Predators allowed three goals in the middle frame, but scored two of their own to force a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes. First, Rocco Grimaldi got behind the Stars’ defense and deked Anton Khudobin with an inside-out move to put Nashville ahead 2-1.
Two goals for the Stars in 26 seconds brought back memories of frustration for the visitors, but the Predators calmly answered only 20 seconds later with Filip Forsberg backhanding in a rebound for his 21st and a tie game once more – and what a clutch reply it was.
“A response after a goal against is always huge, no matter what the score is or what situation you are in,” said Preds defenseman Ryan Ellis, who had three assists on the night. “We got down there in the second for a shift or two and got right back on it before it ended, and that set the momentum in the right direction in the third for us.”
“That was huge,” Laviolette said of Forsberg’s goal. “We talked about it as we went out for the last period there, Fil’s response to get that… That’s when something can get away from you, and Fil’s response was excellent.”
In the third, it was Kyle Turris who dropped a pass off for Josi, and the Nashville captain circled around the Dallas net, came back out to the slot and got a friendly bounce to give the Preds their third and final lead of the evening. Josi iced it late with an empty-netter, and Rinne held strong to earn his 21st win of the campaign.
Tuesday’s win was satisfying for the two points alone, but the fashion in which the Predators not only evened the score after giving up two in short order, but followed through with a solid effort in the third makes it feels even better.
And after a thrilling, five-game season series, they may not be done with each other just yet.
“We played a desperate team that played with a lot of edge and a lot of attitude tonight,” Laviolette said. “They’re fighting for their lives, and like us, they’ve had some games not go their way, and that makes them on point trying to grab the points. I was really happy with the response from the last game and the fact we were able to come back from that game and put it away.”
Notes:
Craig Smith participated in warm-ups, but ended up missing the game with a lower-body injury. Frederick Gaudreau took his place in the lineup. Matt Irwin and Cody McLeod rounded out the Predators’ scratches for the contest.
Nashville has now earned at least a point in nine of its last 11 games versus Dallas (8-2-1), and the Preds have scored at least four goals in eight of their last 10 victories over the Stars.
The Predators begin a three-game homestand on Thursday when they’ll host the L.A. Kings.