Johansen goal lifts Predators in OT

Ryan Johansen scored 43 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Viktor Arvidsson passed the puck to Johansen, who beat Stars goalie Anton Khudobin from the slot for his 10th goal.
Dallas’ five-game winning streak ended.
The Predators have won five of their past six games.
Taylor Fedun scored for the Stars to tie it 2-2 at 9:46 of the third period on a shot from the point. It was his third goal.
Arvidsson gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 8:41 of the third period. Johansen intercepted a pass and found Filip Forsberg, who passed it to Arvidsson for his 22nd goal.
Craig Smith gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 17:48 of the first period. Kevin Fiala took the original shot that bounced off of Smith, above the net and past Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin for Smith’s 16th goal.
Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars to tie the game 1-1 at 4:05 of the third period on a rebound from the left faceoff circle. Tyler Seguin took the original shot, and Heiskanen scored his 10th goal on the rebound.
Forward Brian Boyle and forward Cody McLeod made their season debuts for the Predators. Boyle was traded to the Predators on Wednesday from the New Jersey Devils for a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and McLeod was acquired Wednesday from the New York Rangers for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Nashville forward Kyle Turris returned to the lineup after missing 17 games because of a lower-body injury.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report