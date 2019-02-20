Jarius Key Beats Buzzer as Motlow Bucks Edge Saluqis

Motlow State’s Jarius Key got a perfect pass from teammate Josh Greer and sunk a layup as time expired to give the Motlow Bucks a thrilling 69-67 win over Southwest Tennessee at Copperweld Arena Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks (12-4, 16-10) maintained their position tied atop the TCCAA standings. Walters State (13-4, 22-7) holds the tiebreaker over the Bucks due to the Senators beating Motlow twice this season, but if the Bucks can win their final two games and Walters State loses to Roane State Saturday, Motlow could still win the regular season title. The Bucks travel to Jackson State Wednesday and close the regular season at Columbia State Saturday.
The visiting Saluqis led the Bucks 31-25 at halftime as neither team shot the ball well in the opening 20 minutes. It was Motlow’s bench, led by Jayvon Humphrey and Key, that sparked the comeback and win in the second half. The Bucks finished the game shooting 45.5 percent from the field, with Humphrey and Key combining to go 12-16 and Humphrey hitting 5-6 three pointers. Motlow hit 8-19 from beyond the arc and 11-18 free throws.
The Bucks were strong underneath the basket, winning the rebounding battle 45-34, and Motlow dished out 22 assists while forcing the visitors into 18 turnovers.
Humphrey led Motlow with 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Key had 14 with seven rebounds. Greer had 10 points and six assists, including the game winner to Key. Kin Webster scored six with four rebounds, Leo Castillo had four points, six rebounds and five assists, and Marcus Lacey added four points and nine rebounds.
The Bucks were coming off a 113-105 overtime loss to Dyersburg State last Wednesday in a game that saw Motlow have six players score in double figures. Bryce McBride had 18, Lacey 16, Josh Endicott 14, Humphrey and Greer 13, and Darius Harding 11.