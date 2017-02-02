Jake Fossick tosses one-hitter as Bucks beat Marshalltown, host Wallace State Tuesday

The Bucks (2-6, 0-0) had opportunities to win two more games in the four-game series, but failed to hold leads in the final inning. Marshalltown won both games Friday, 6-5 and 13-0, then came from behind to win the series finale Saturday 7-6.
Motlow will return to its home diamond on Tuesday, hosting Wallace State-Hanceville for a noon doubleheader. The two teams split a pair of games last week in Alabama. The Bucks will be on the road next weekend, heading to Niceville, Florida for a pair of games against Northwest Florida State and Andrew College.
Bryan Rosario pitched his second strong game in a row for the Bucks in Friday’s opener, going 5.1 innings and allowing three runs with three strikeouts. He left with the Bucks leading 5-3, but reliever Camron Harper (0-1) couldn’t hold that lead as the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Luke Allison and Colin Guscoff homered for the Bucks, with each garnering two hits and two RBI. Allison also stole a base and scored two runs.
Friday’s second game was not the Bucks’ finest hour, with the Tigers hitting everything in sight on their way to a 13-0, five-inning win. Chandler Hardiman (0-1) took the loss on the mound, securing only one out before allowing four earned runs. Gavin Bedsole pitched the final 4.2 innings, giving up nine runs on 13 hits. The Bucks managed only five hits.
Saturday started as a much better day for the home team as Fossick held the visiting Tigers in check. The Bucks scored early and often, notching two runs in the first inning, one in the second, six in the third and two more in the fourth to win it in five innings.
Guscoff hit his second homer of the season, with CJ Brown also slamming a round-tripper and driving in three runs. Guscoff and JD Robertson each drove in two runs, with Brown, Robertson and D’Marcus Guillory collecting two hits each.
The Bucks jumped out in front 2-0 in the first inning of Saturday’s nightcap, then fell behind 3-2 before regaining the lead with two runs in the third inning. Marshalltown tied it with a run in the top of the sixth, but the Bucks retook the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Motlow couldn’t secure the win though, as the visitors scored three in the top of the seventh to win the series 3-1.
Tyler Zak got the start for the Bucks and pitched well, allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Harper came on in relief with one out in the sixth and took the loss, while Jase Carvell got the final out of the inning. The Bucks were unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh.
Jacob Freeland slammed his second home run of the season for Motlow, while Zach Ehrhart had a triple and Kirby Smith a double. Allison drove in a pair of runs, while both Freeland and Robertson had stolen bases.
