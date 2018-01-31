«

Jack Beachboard Named to All Region Swim Team

Jack Beachboard of CHS swimming [Photo provided]

Coffee County swimmer Jack Beachboard became the first swimmer in CHS history to be named to the Middle Tennessee High School Swim Association(MTHSSA) All-Region team on Wednesday.  Beachboard, a junior for the Coffee County swim team, was named to the All-Region team by the coaches for all the scholastic swim teams in middle Tennessee.  Beachboard, who qualified for all 8 races in the region championship this past weekend.

At the region meet on Friday, Beachboard set a new school for the highest ever regional finish as he finished in 3rd place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a new personal best time of 1:01.62.  Beachboard also had a 4th place finish in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:01.27 which was 1.90 seconds better than his personal best.  Both finishes are the highest ever for a Raider swimmer at the region meet.

Beachboard has posted qualifying times in 7 of the 8 possible races at the state meet.  Beachboad will compete in the maximum of two races at the meet which will be held on February 16th and 17th at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.  Beachboard will compete in the 200IM and the 100M breaststroke.