Iowa’s Six-Run Sixth Sinks Sounds

The Nashville Sounds dropped game two of their five-game series with the Iowa Cubs 7-1 Thursday night after a six-run sixth inning from Iowa.
Nashville starter James Naile brought his A-game through 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and fanning six batters. The wheels fell off after that as the next six I-Cubs hitters collected a hit off Naile before he was pulled. He yielded three singles and three doubles. Ryan Dull then entered the game for Nashville and allowed his inherited runner to score on an RBI-double from Bijan Rademacher.
For the second night in a row the Sounds jumped out to an early lead. In his first at-bat back with the Sounds after a stint with Oakland, Franklin Barreto worked a one-out walk in the second inning. Catcher Bruce Maxwell then scorched a double into the right field corner to bring Barreto around to score. The lead would last three innings until Iowa erupted for six runs in the sixth. Iowa added another run in the seventh off Jake Sanchez.
Casey Coleman made his I-Cubs debut on the mound and turned in a solid outing. The right-hander limited the Sounds to just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters.
Nashville had an opportunity to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning as the first two batters reached base but Coleman struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-0, –) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. (3-8, 4.42) for the Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 7-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to 39-45 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 65 games when he walked in the sixth inning. Martini’s streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in professional baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in with the Sounds. The 65-game on-base streak is the second-longest in professional baseball since at least 2009 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic.
- Martini’s 10-game hitting streak was snapped.
- Ramón Laureano tallied a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to a modest five games. He has scored a run in each of his last three games.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.