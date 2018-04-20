Iowa Snaps Sounds Streak, Takes Series Finale 7-1

A spectacular outing from Iowa’s Adbert Alzolay and costly errors doomed the Nashville Sounds Friday night as they dropped their series finale against the Iowa Cubs 7-1. The loss halted Nashville’s five-game winning streak, its longest streak since 2016.
Alzolay cruised through the first four innings as he mowed down the first 12 Sounds hitters he faced. He walked a pair in the fifth inning but left both runners stranded. Nashville finally got to the highly touted prospect in the sixth inning as BJ Boyd belted his first home run of the season for Nashville’s first hit of the game.
Iowa’s Efren Navarro made sure early on the Sounds would not pitch another shutout. In the first inning Navarro ripped a double into the gap in right center field to drive in David Bote from first base.
The I-Cubs extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a little help from the Sounds defense. Chris Gimenez started the inning off with a base hit off the mit of a diving Dustin Fowler. Stephen Bruno tapped one back to Sounds starter Eric Jokisch who’s errant throw to second base allowed Gimenez to advance into scoring position and Bruno to reach first base. Wynton Bernard then yanked a line drive down the left field line to bring home two runs. David Bote then hit a bouncer back up the middle to conclude Iowa’s scoring in the frame.
Jokisch retired the first two batters in the fifth inning before a walk, an error, a passed ball, and a wild pitch allowed Iowa to add to its lead. Iowa took advantage of another Sounds error in the seventh as Gimenez recorded a sacrifice fly after a Sheldon Neuse error allowed Mark Zagunis to advance to third base.
The Sounds begin a three-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers Saturday night in Papillion, NE. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 6.75) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Trevor Oaks (0-3, 3.31) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds dropped to 8-7 on the season to snap their five-game winning streak. It was the ball club’s longest winning streak since it won six straight from May 26-31, 2016.
- Jorge Mateo’s sixth inning single broke an 0-for-19 stretch. It was the longest hitless streak of his career. The base hit gave Mateo his 500th career hit.
- BJ Boyd’s sixth inning home run was his first home run of the season and the team’s first since Anthony Garcia went deep on April 12 against Iowa.
- Tonight’s starter, Eric Jokisch, threw 104 pitches, the most by a Sounds pitcher in 2018.
- Slade Heathcott’s 10-game on-base streak came to an end after an 0-for-3 night. He hit .429 (15-for-35) during the 10-game streak.
- The six-run loss was the largest loss suffered by the Sounds this season.
