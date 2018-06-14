Inzer and Behrendorff Named New Coaches at CHS

search committees.
Behrendorff is a former student at Tullahoma High School who is currently a swim coach for the local Makos swim program. Behrendorff is a stay-at-home mom who teaches swimming lessons in her spare time. In her prep days, Becky competed for the Tullahoma Swim Club and earned a scholarship to swim collegiately at Gardner-Webb University. When contacted by Thunder Radio on Wednesday, Behrendorff was excited for the opportunity to coach a large number of athletes that are also involved in her club swim program. It appears the swimmers are excited too. “The kids are excited to get someone they know(as coach)” said Behrendorff. “We feel her experience and ability will be an asset to our student-athletes” added Koger.Inzer, a former CHS tennis player, takes over for Mike Ray who will remain on staff at CHS and continue to coach the golf teams. Inzer is currently a math teacher at the Coffee County Raider Academy. “We are excited about the energy and enthusiasm that Coach Inzer brings to the tennis team” said Koger. “We feel he will be a great fit for our program” added Koger. When contacted by Thunder Radio, Inzer was looking forward to getting to work on Thursday. “I have watched (some of the Raider tennis players) and I look forward to working with them” said Inzer.
Coach Behrendorff, along with Rebecca Koger have accepted invitations to be guests in an upcoming edition of the Coffee Coaches Show.The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.