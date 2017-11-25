Indoor Practice Facility Approved for Coffee Co. Middle School

In August, talks began between local businessman Robert Gilley and Coffee County Middle School (CCMS) Athletic Director Kyle Harris about a possible indoor practice facility for football at the school.
As Communications continued between Gilley, Harris, Principal Kim Aaron and others it became evident that there was a need for other sports as well. It was after those talks that it was decided that if a facility was going to be built that it should be used by other outdoor sports including football, baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. The facility being proposed would have a 60 by 75 foot practice facility with artificial turf, locker rooms, weight room and offices for the coaches.
The proposed building would be erected near the softball field at CCMS.
As talks continued it became about money and how much this facility would cost. Gilley, the owner of Gary Crane talked to other businesses and community leaders and they decided that they should be able to get a lot of the work and needed materials donated. This brought down the need for money drastically.
Gilley told WMSR Radio that there is still a need for monetary donations for equipment and other various needs for the complex. Harris says that people can make donations to the CCMS Athletic Facility and he added that NO taxpayer money will be used for the facility, it will be 100% funded by donations. Donations can be made at the Coffee County Schools central office, CCMS or Robert Gilley.
The school board has approved the building of the facility on the campus of Coffee County Middle School but there is no money in the budget for such a facility, so it would take the community to get this done. Gilley added that this complex will be built, and he has great confidence in the community that they will help in every way so that the young athletes we’ll have a fantastic facility to practice in, no matter what the weather brings.
Gilley and Harris will be special guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on Thunder Radio this Saturday with Dennis Weaver from Al White Motors beginning at 10 a.m. They will have additional information about the building of the facility and making donations.
Indoor Practice Facility Approved for Coffee Co. Middle School
In August, talks began between local businessman Robert Gilley and Coffee County Middle School (CCMS) Athletic Director Kyle Harris about a possible indoor practice facility for football at the school.