Hurricanes Score Four in First Period, Defeat Predators

Noah Hanifin had a goal and two assists, Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm and Victor Rask scored, and Cam Ward made 28 saves for the Hurricanes (15-12-7), who have won four of their past five games.
It was the second time in franchise history the Hurricanes scored four goals in the opening seven minutes (Jan. 23, 1988, when the Hartford Whalers defeated the Minnesota North Stars 5-0).
Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators (21-9-4), who have lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 1.
Ryan gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 37 seconds on the power play. Hanifin put the puck toward the net, and Ryan redirected it past Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne for his seventh goal.
Lindholm made it 2-0 at 3:11 on a redirection. Jeff Skinner took the original shot, and Lindholm sent it past Rinne for his 10th goal.
Carolina took a 3-0 lead on a power-play goal by Hanifin at 4:47. He took the shot from the point that went through traffic and past Rinne for his seventh goal.
Rask made it 4-0 at 6:29 on a flip toward the net that bounced past Rinne.
The Predators pulled Rinne for Juuse Saros after Rask’s goal. Rinne made two saves. Saros stopped all 26 shots.
Fiala cut the lead to 4-1 at 15:33. It was his 10th goal and extended his point streak to nine games.
Predators forward Craig Smith missed the game with a lower-body injury.
