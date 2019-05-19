Home Runs Lift Sounds Over Express

Four home runs gave Nashville the offense they needed to defeat Round Rock 6-3. Seth Maness allowed just one run in five innings in his second win of the season.
Patrick Wisdom hit the first home run for the Sounds to lead off the second inning. Hunter Colewould hit his own solo homer in the third inning to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead.
Round Rock would respond with a run in the bottom of the third when Myles Straw singled to score Garrett Stubbs to make it a 2-1 game.
The Sounds would score two more runs in the fourth when Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer that also scored Jose Trevino. That made the score 4-1.
Delino DeShields would double in the top of the fifth to score Zack Granite and extend the Sounds lead 5-1.
Sounds’ starter Maness had a great outing for Nashville after finishing the fifth. He allowed just one run on six hits and no walks while striking out three.
Nashville would score one more in the top of the eight when Wisdom went on to hit his second solo shot of the game. The game was then at 6-2.
Round Rock would threaten a comeback in the bottom of the ninth when they scored two runs but would leave the bases loaded as Nashville would hold them off, 6-3.
Game four of the series will start at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. Nashville will start left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-5, 8.54) and Round Rock will start left-hander Cionel Perez (0-0, 6.35).
Post-Game Notes
– With today’s 6-3 win, the Sounds are now 15-26 on the season.
– Nashville’s four home runs tied a season-high, where they last achieved the feat on April 15 at San Antonio.
– Seth Maness has now gone at least five innings while pitching less than 80 pitches in each of his four starts this season.
– Patrick Wisdom is the second Sound to homer twice in one game this season. Matt Davidson was the first to do it on April 30 versus Omaha.
– Jose Trevino left the game in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Jett Bandy.
– David Carpenter allowed his first run of the season in the ninth. His scoreless innings streak was stopped at 10.2.
