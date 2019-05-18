Holli Hancock Medals as CCMS Track Competes in State Meet

Jaylen Case opened the day for the Lady Raiders in long jump. Case got in 4 clean jumps as she added distance in each round. Jaylen jumped 12′ 6.75″ in the first round and hit a distance of 12’11” in her 4th jump. That jump was good enough to place her in 16th place overall.
Next up was the discus throw. Holli Hancock was the lone competitor for the Lady Raiders. Hancock got a safe toss in of 56′ 1″ on her first throw. SHe upped her total on the next 2 throws topping out on her 3rd throw with a distance of 67’11”. That toss was good enough for 11th place in the event.
The final event of the day was the shot put where Hancock and Kaitlyn Davis competed for the Lady Raiders. Fouls were the story of the event as Davis fouled on her first attempt. She rebounded to get 3 throws over 29 feet topping out at 30′ 3.5″. Hancock got off her best throw on her 1st toss as she ripped off a throw of 32 feet. Fouls on her last 2 throws did not allow Hancock to improve her standing. Hancock’s 32 foot throw was good enough to put her on the medal stand as she finished in 6th place.