High School Spring Sports Open Preseason Practice

Monday marked the opening of practice for high school spring sports teams in Tennessee. The 5 spring sports squads at Coffee County Central High School battled the cold and wet conditions to get the 2018 season underway. As has been the case for 25 years, the Lady Raider softball team was the first squad to get in a practice as they opened with Midnight Madness at Terry Floyd Field.
Coach Brandon McWhorter begins his first year at the helm of the Lady Raider program. McWhorter, the 5th coach in program history, continued the tradition begun in the mid 90’s by Jeff Breeden. McWhorter was pleased with the roughly 1 hour workout held on the field as both infielders and outfielders were able to get in some drills. The Lady Raiders came back on Monday and moved the hitting portion of the practice indoors. Coach McWhorter was pleased with the effort and hustle shown by his team and feels like the Lady Raiders got off to a good start in spite of the weather conditions.
Coach David Martin opened up practice on Monday afternoon as his team got some time on Powers Field. Martin said that he could see positive results from the team’s off season workouts. Calling his squad “baseball savvy”, Martin complimented the Red Raider infielders for a good days work outside. Martin will look to get more team defense implemented and get some batting practice in this week.
The Red Raider soccer team kicked off their preseason workouts on Monday evening at the Raider Soccer Field. Coach Robert Harper saw more than 30 players show up for the first practice of the year and was pleased with the effort. Battling the cold weather outside, Harper was impressed with some of the work from a few freshmen who had good first days. The Red Raiders will have their first scrimmages of the year a week from Saturday when they host their annual scrimmage tournament.
Coach Mike Ray and the Raider tennis teams did not venture outside due to the cold and wet conditions. Adding to the miserable conditions was a small flu outbreak amongst members of his team and himself. The healthy Raider and Lady Raider netters worked on their conditioning and will hit the courts later in the week.
Coach Nathan Wanuch welcomed “about 45 kids” to the first day of practice today for the CHS track teams. With a few athletes still in basketball, this could be the largest Raider track team in years. Coach Wanuch was complimentary of his kids who braved the elements to get in some work on Monday afternoon.