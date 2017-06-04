High School Basketball Team Camp Report

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team wrapped up play in the Oakland team camp on Friday with a pair of wins. The Raiders opened the day with a loss to Oakland and a win over Mt. Juliet Christian before taking on East Hickman. The Red Raider defense made a huge late stand after Dearron and Darius Rozier collided and had to leave the game. Trailing by 1, Garrett Booth pulled down an offensive rebound in the final seconds and hit a jump shot while being fouled. He calmly sank the free throw to give the Raiders a 2 point win. Coffee County finishes the 2 day camp with a record of 3 and 3. Coach Micah Williams was pleased with his team’s defense, energy and effort throughout the 2 day camp. Coffee County will travel to MTSU for a team camp on June 12th thru the 15th.
The Coffee County Lady Raiders will participate in 3 team camps this summer beginning this afternoon. The Lady Raiders will travel to Crossville to take part in the Cumberland County play day on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Raiders open play today at 2 PM against Grundy County before taking on Cleveland at 5. The Coffee County JV team will play the Van Buren County JV team at 4 PM and Cleveland’s JV at 7 PM. On Tuesday, the varsity team has games at 2 and 4 PM. The JV team will be in action at 3 and 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will also take part in team camps at Lebanon High School on June 12th and 13th and MTSU on June 19th thru the 21st.