High School Basketball Season is Here

The high school basketball season tips off on Friday for the Coffee County Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be hosting 2 days of Hall of Champions games. Teams from 11 different high schools will descend on Manchester on November 16th and 17th for 2 days of games. Nine girls’ teams and 7 boys’ teams will play games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym and at the Coffee County Middle School. Thunder Radio will be on hand on Saturday afternoon as we broadcast Coffee County taking on Huntland in boys and girls action. The girls’ game will tip off at 3 PM, we will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 2:50.