High School Basketball Regular Season Winds Up on Thursday Night

Six of the 7 schools in District 8AAA will square off to complete the regular season on Thursday night. Six of the 7 boys’ seeds are still up for grabs while 5 of the 7 girls’ seeds remain undetermined. Of the 3 seeds that are set, Coffee County owns 2 of those as each will enter the district tournament as the number 1 seed.
The Lady Raiders record now stands at 25
and 3 on the season while the Red Raiders enter Thursday night with a mark of 17 and 5. The Lady Raiders will open the district tournament play on Thursday, February 14th at 6 PM at Lawrence County after a first round bye. The Red Raiders also get a first round bye as they open tournament play on Friday, February 15th at 6 PM at Lawrence County as well. The district finals and consolation will be held on Saturday, February 16th.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will hit the road on Thursday to take on Shelbyville in Horse Country. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50. Elsewhere in the district, Lincoln County is at Lawrence County and Tullahoma hosts Franklin County.