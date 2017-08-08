Herrera’s 2-Run HR Helps Eflin, Phillies Top Braves 5-2

Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings following his recall from the minors, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 5-2 on Tuesday night to continue their season-long mastery of the Braves.
After Maikel Franco drove in Freddie Galvis with a line-drive single to right field in the fifth inning, Herrera reached down to pull a low pitch from Julio Teheran into the restaurant behind the right-field wall. Herrera had three hits, including a double.
Freddie Freeman hit a first-inning homer off Eflin, the right-hander who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game and earned his first win of the season. Eflin (1-3) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk.
The Phillies have won 10 of 12 against Atlanta this season. They swept a four-game series against the Braves in Philadelphia on July 28-31.
Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances.
Teheran (7-10) allowed five runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings. He has allowed a career-high 28 homers, the most in the National League.
Teheran fell to 1-8 in 12 home starts at new SunTrust Park. He is 6-2 on the road.
Nick Williams had a run-scoring double and scored on Eflin’s bloop single up the middle in the fourth.
Ender Inciarte’s first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Braves rookie shortstop Johan Camargo was hurt before the game began. He suffered a hyperextended right knee while jogging onto the field. His knee appeared to lock near the first base line as he reached down to touch the dirt or chalk.
Camargo was supported by assistant trainer Jim Lovell and third base coach Ron Washington as he returned to the dugout. An MRI was scheduled for later Tuesday night.
Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup.
Left-hander Max Fried threw two scoreless innings in his major league debut for the Braves.
Rookie LHP Sean Newcomb (1-6, 4.61), who is 0-4 in his last six starts, will make his second start against the Phillies on Wednesday. He allowed only two hits and one run in five innings and did not receive a decision in the Braves' 4-3 loss at Philadelphia on July 29.