Hayden Skipper Gives Verbal Commitment to Louisville

Coffee County CHS baseball player Hayden Skipper has announced his intention to play college baseball at the University of Louisville. After a whirlwind recruitment this summer, Skipper announced his decision via Twitter last Sunday. The left-handed pitcher spent the summer playing with the Rawlings SE Prospects out of Nashville and drawing extensive recruiting attention.
The junior’s verbal commitment is non-binding until he can sign in November of 2019. Skipper was actively recruited by Tennessee, Lipscomb, MTSU and Vanderbilt in addition to Louisville. When asked why he chose Louisville, Skipper expressed respect and admiration for the program, facilities and the coaching staff. Skipper has been promised that he will get a chance to play in the outfield and to pitch.
Coffee County coach David Martin was enthusiastic about Skipper’s commitment. “Not only is Louisville getting a great player, they are getting a great young man” said Martin. Louisville competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference(ACC) and is coached by Dan McConnell.