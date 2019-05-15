Harley Hinshaw Commits to Play College Baseball at Roane State

Coffee County CHS senior baseball player Harley Hinshaw has decided to continue his baseball career at the college level on Wednesday. To top it all off, he will not have to change team names. Surrounded by family and friends, the senior pitcher and infielder made the decision official to become a Roane State Raider in the fall and play baseball. Roane State Community College is located in Harriman, Tennessee and is a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association.
Hinshaw, who was a pitcher and infielder for Coffee County, is expecting to work exclusively as a pitcher at the college level. Though Harriman is a little further from home than he would prefer, Hinshaw liked the environment at Roane. “I really like that their head coach is also the pitching coach. That is not something you normally see” said Hinshaw. Harley hopes to use his 2 years at Roane to land at a 4year school in the future. Hinshaw plans to major in accounting.
Coach David Martin was excited for his senior pitcher. “Harley is a hard worker and a competitor” said Martin. “He has great command of his fastball and his breaking ball and can throw either pitch at any count” added Martin. Harley led the Raiders in starts this year with 9 as he accumulated 37 innings striking out 30. He finished the season with an ERA of 2.84.
The Raiders are coached by Zach Sterner. Roane finished the spring season with a record of 16 and 25 featuring a roster that loses 11 players to graduation. Roane features several area players that should return including Caden Sons and Dawson Powers of Franklin County and three players from Murfreesboro.