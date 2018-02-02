Haley Hinshaw Lifts Motlow Softball to Season Opening Win

The Lady Bucks (1-3, 0-0) dropped the second game of the doubleheader 7-4. Motlow resumed action on Tuesday, traveling to Decatur, Ala., where they fell short in a pair of games to Calhoun 3-0, 5-4. Next is a trip to Pulaski on Monday for a doubleheader against the Martin Methodist College JV, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Heading into the seventh inning in game one in Booneville, the Lady Bucks trailed 7-3. With one out, Jennifer Corbitt started the rally with a double. Kylie Thackerson singled, with Corbitt advancing to third. On the first pitch to Madison Hopkins, Corbitt stole home and Thackerson stole second. Hopkins drew a walk and Thackerson advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Ariel McAtee then ran for Hopkins. With two outs McAtee stole second and Thackerson scored on a passed ball, closing the gap to 7-5. Madison Woodruff drew a walk before Breanna Owens singled to left, driving in McAtee and advancing Woodruff to second. Hanson then entered to run for Owens and advanced to second when Miranda Cooksey singled, scoring Woodruff on the throw. Hinshaw then delivered her game winner, with Hanson scoring on the throw from center field.
Corbitt got the win in the circle, pitching the final 1.2 innings with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed. Samantha King was the starter for Motlow, pitching four innings and allowing three runs. Sarah Wilson pitch the middle 1.1 innings and allowed four runs, although only one was earned.
Owens went 2-4 and drove in a run, while Cooksey was 2-3 and Hinshaw had a pair of runs batted in. Corbitt was 2-3 with two doubles, and the Lady Bucks stole six bases.
Game two saw Motlow get on the board with two runs in the second, but Northeast tied it with two of their own in the bottom of the inning, then scored four more in the third. The Lady Bucks fought back with two runs in the sixth, but a second comeback was not in store.
Corbitt (1-1) took the loss, allowing six runs with two strikeouts in her two innings of work. Owens pitched well over the final four innings, scattering five hits and allowing only one run with three strikeouts. McAtee went 3-4 and Hinshaw slammed a home run, while both Hinshaw and Chelbie Gannon drove in a pair of runs.
Game one against Calhoun featured a fine pitching performance by Calhoun’s Sydnee Uhlman, who shut the Lady Bucks out, allowing six hits and striking out four. King (0-1) took the loss for Motlow, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing all three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Corbitt pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit with one strikeout. Owens had a double, the only extra-base hit for Motlow.
The Lady Bucks led game two 4-1 after three and a half innings before the home team scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth to steal the win. The game was called after six innings due to darkness.
Kendall Durard (0-1) started in the circle, pitching into the sixth inning and allowing five hits with five strikeouts. Owens took over with one out and hit one batter, then walked in two batters, including the winning run. Hinshaw and Corbitt each had two hits, with Hinshaw slamming two doubles and driving in a pair of runs.