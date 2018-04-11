Ground Broken on CCMS Indoor Facility

In a story we first brought to you in November, plans were put in place to erect an indoor practice facility for football at the Coffee County Middle School. After months of design, planning, site work and weather delays, construction began on the facility on Wednesday at CCMS.
Local businessman Robert Gilley, CCMS athletic director Kyle Harris, CCMS Principal Kim Aaron and others undertook discussion in August and it became evident that there was a need for space for other sports as well. It was after those talks that it was decided that if a facility was going to be built that it should be used by other outdoor sports including football, baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. The facility was designed as a 60 by 75 foot practice facility with artificial turf, locker rooms, weight room and offices for the coaches. The proposed building is being erected beyond the right field fence at the softball field at CCMS.
As talks continued it became about money and how much this facility would cost. Gilley, the owner of Gary Crane talked to other businesses and community leaders and they decided that they should be able to get a lot of the work and needed materials donated. This brought down the need for money drastically.
Gilley told WMSR Radio that there is still a need for monetary donations for equipment and other various needs for the complex. Harris says that people can make donations to the CCMS Athletic Facility and he added that NO taxpayer money will be used for the facility, it will be 100% funded by donations. Donations can be made at the Coffee County Schools central office, CCMS or Robert Gilley. The school board has approved the building of the facility on the campus of Coffee County Middle School but there is no money in the budget for such a facility, so it would take the community to get this done.