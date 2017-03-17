Grand Slam Lifts Lady Raider Softball to Win over Shelbyville on Friday

Shelbyville jumped out to a 1 to nothing lead in the 1st inning and stretched that lead to 3 after 3 innings. Coffee County was held to 3 hits through the first 4 innings as the Eaglettes appeared to have their sights set on the upset. In the 5th, Coffee County sent 11 batters to the plate scoring 7 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks. After tying the game at 3 and loading the bases, Coffee County’s West scored her first high school varsity hit as she belted the first pitch she saw over the left field fence. The grand slam was the 2nd game winning home run of the week for the Lady Raiders.
Katie Rutledge led Coffee County in hitting as she had a single, a double and a triple with 2 RBI. Raven Rogers and Lauren Tomberlin each added 2 hits. Rogers finished with 2 RBI. Haley Richardson got the start in the circle going 2 1/3 innings with 2 strikeouts. Skipper came on in the 3rd inning to get the win as she allowed 1 hit in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to Franklin County at Terry Floyd Field. First pitch is set for 7 PM.