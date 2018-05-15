Gossett Shines as Sounds Hold Off Redbirds in Series Finale

The Nashville Sounds jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on to defeat the Memphis Redbirds 7-4 Tuesday afternoon. The win secured the series victory for the Sounds over the first-place Redbirds.
Gossett lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.63 with another stellar performance Tuesday afternoon. He recorded his second quality start of the season with six shutout innings of two-hit baseball while fanning seven batters. The only real danger he found himself in came in the fourth inning when Luke Voit doubled to lead off the frame and reached third base on a wild pitch. Gossett stranded Voit at third by drawing a fly out and striking out a pair of batters.
Nashville drew first blood in the third inning. Dustin Garneau singled and advanced to second on an error. Jorge Mateo then legged out a triple as he served a hit just fair down the right field line to plate Garneau. Steve Lombardozzi scored Mateo from third with a ground out to the shortstop to provide Gossett with a two-run cushion.
The Sounds doubled their lead in the fourth inning as Josh Phegley and Garneau each went deep off Memphis’ Austin Gomber. Phegley won an eight-pitch at-bat while Garneau crushed a 1-0 pitch over the 20-foot fence in left center-field.
The first two batters to come to the plate for the Sounds in the sixth reached base in the sixth inning and came around to score on a two-out bloop single from BJ Boyd to extend Nashville’s lead to 6-0.
Memphis finally broke through in the seventh inning off Sounds reliever J.B. Wendelken. After walking the leadoff batter, Wendelken induced a fly out before yielding four straight singles and was promptly pulled from the game. Jeremy Bleich allowed two of his three inherited runners to score to trim the Redbirds deficit to 6-4.
The Redbirds again threatened in the eighth as they singled twice off Raul Alcantara but Bobby Wahl entered the game with two outs in the frame and struck out Alex Mejia to leave both runners stranded. He then shut the door on the Redbirds in the ninth for the four-out save.
The Sounds are off Wednesday before beginning a four-game series Thursday against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-1, 5.40) starts for the Sounds while Oklahoma City has yet to name its starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 a.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With today’s 7-4 win, the Sounds improved to 20-18 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 26 games when he singled in the third inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Dustin Garneau threw out another would-be base stealer in the fifth inning. He has thrown out 10 runners this season, which is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League.
- The Sounds doubled their season total of home runs off left-handers with a pair today off Austin Gomber.
- Sheldon Neuse has struck out at least once in each of his last 17 games.
