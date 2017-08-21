Georgia Military Eclipses Motlow in College Soccer Scrimmage

The Lady Bulldogs of Georgia Military Institute launched a full scale ground assault against the Motlow Lady Bucks soccer team on Monday afternoon at the Raider Soccer Field. GMI used 3 goals in the first 14 minutes on their way to a 7 to 0 win over Motlow. The soccer match was the final scrimmage of the preseason for Motlow who opens the season this weekend with a pair of matches in Mississippi.
After Motlow got a pair of shots off in the first 5 minutes, Georgia Military got goals in the 9th, 11th and 14th minutes. The Bulldogs outshot the Bucks 18 to 6 in the first half as they added a goal in the 26th minute to take a 4 to 0 lead into halftime. In the second half, GMI added goals in the 58th, 61st and 89th minutes. Motlow had its best scoring opportunities in the 61st and 68th minutes only to see the Bulldog keeper make a pair of saves.
Unofficially, Motlow was outshot 31 to 12 in the match. The Motlow keepers did record 17 saves. Former Coffee County Lady Raider Ali Shelton entered the match in the second half and had 5 saves on 7 shots.