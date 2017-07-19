Garcia’s Monster Game Leads Sounds over Chasers

Nashville Sounds designated hitter Anthony Garcia knocked in eight runs in an 11-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 8,476 fans at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.
Garcia’s big game started in the first inning when he gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with a groundout. He drove in Steve Lombardozzi who tripled to the gap in right-center.
The Sounds sent 11 to the plate in a seven-run second inning. Jorge Mateo started the frame with a walk and promptly stole second base. He scored on a base hit to right-center by Brett Vertigan. The next four batters reached as Nashville built a 4-0 lead with run-scoring base hits by Ramon Laureano and Lombardozzi.
Garcia came to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam off Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn to make it 8-0. It was Garcia’s second grand slam of the season and highlighted Nashville’s second-largest inning of the season.
Sounds starter Frankie Montas had more than enough run support. The right-hander held the Storm Chasers to three hits over five shutout innings. He walked a pair and struck out three in his second win of the season.
Garcia’s night continued with his second home run of the game in the sixth. After Beau Taylor doubled down the left-field line, Garcia drilled his 17th homer of the season to give the Sounds a 10-0 lead. The blast gave Garcia seven RBI on the night, matching a franchise record.
He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the eighth and drew a four-pitch walk to bring in another run and push his RBI total to eight on the night.
Laureano, Lombardozzi, Taylor and Garcia scored two runs apiece in the win.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-3, 6.10) starts for Nashville against left-hander Jake Kalish (3-4, 3.89) for Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 11-1 win, the Sounds improved to 46-48 on the season.
– The seven-run second inning for Nashville was their second-largest scoring frame of the season. The Sounds scored eight runs in the first inning against Colorado Springs on May 10.
– Anthony Garcia hit his second grand slam of the season in the second inning. He has both of Nashville’s grand slams in 2018. It was also Garcia’s third multi-homer game of the season.
– Garcia’s eight RBI is the most by a Sounds player in a single game in franchise history. The previous record of seven RBI was held by eight players.
– Beau Taylor matched a Sounds franchise record by drawing four walks. He is the 18th player to draw four walks in a game, and first since Matt Olson on July 19, 2017 at Iowa.
