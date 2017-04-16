Funk Continues as Sounds’ Skid Hits Five Games

The Nashville Sounds managed just four hits as the offensive funk continued in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in front of 6,324 fans at First Tennessee Park on Easter Sunday.
In six games on the current homestand, Nashville (3-8) has scored a total of eight runs as their home record fell to 1-5 with the setback. After topping Oklahoma City in the home opener, the Sounds have lost five straight games.
Sky Sox (7-3) starter Josh Hader was sharp from the start as he retired the first six batters he faced. The 23-year-old allowed one run over six-plus innings and earned his second win of the season.
Veteran Chris Smith tried to match the youngster but was touched up in the fifth for a pair of runs. Back-to-back run-scoring singles by Garrett Cooper and Brett Phillips gave the Sky Sox a 2-0 lead.
Hader walked Chris Parmelee to start the bottom of the seventh and the free passed came back to bite the lefty. Reliever Stephen Kohlscheen got the first two outs in the inning, but consecutive two-out singles from Ryan Lavarnway and Kenny Wilson put the first run on the board for Nashville.
Colorado Springs tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth to push their lead to 4-1. Kyle Wren pitched in with an RBI single, and Nate Orf stole home after a botched pickoff at first base.
Nashville’s Mark Canha doubled to start the home half of the eighth, but Tyler Cravy retired the next three batters he faced to hold the lead.
Rob Scahill worked the ninth and retired the side in order to guarantee the Sky Sox a series win.
The series and homestand finale is scheduled for Monday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (0-1, 4.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hiram Burgos (0-1, 9.82) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.