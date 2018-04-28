Friday Prep Scoreboard and Saturday Prep Schedule

Friday Prep Results
> CHS Tennis in District Singles/Doubles Tournament at Sewanee – See the story HERE
> WMS Tennis split with Warren Co – Girls won 6 to 1, Boys lost 4 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball beat Tullahoma – 3 to 0 – CTC Tournament
> WMS Softball lost to Fayetteville – 10 to 9 – DRVC Tournament at Lynchburg
> CHS Boys’ Soccer crushed Fayetteville – 8 to 0
> WMS Baseball lost to MTCS – 4 to 3 – DRVC Tournament
> CCMS Baseball beat North Franklin – 4 to 3 – CTC Tournament at Tullahoma
Saturday Prep Schedule
6:30 AM – CHS Bass Club at Battle of Chickamauga (State Trail Tournament) on Chickamauga Lake
9:00 AM – CHS Claybusters in SCTP Team Shoot at Hog Heaven – White Pine, TN
9:00 AM – CHS JV Tennis at District Singles Tournament – Sewanee
9:15 AM – CCMS Softball vs. TBD – CTC Tournament – Home
10:00 AM – CHS Softball vs. Baylor – Coffee Co Classic(Terry Floyd Field)
11:00 AM – WMS Softball vs. TBD – DRVC Tournament at Lynchburg
12:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Central Magnet
12:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Forrest – Coffee Co Classic(Terry Floyd Field) – Thunder Radio broadcast
4:00 PM – CHS Softball vs. Culleoka – Coffee Co Classic(Dave King Park Field 6) – Thunder Radio broadcast