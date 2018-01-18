Friday Prep Schedule Update

Hazardous road conditions continue to impact several prep sporting events.
- Thursday’s CCMS home basketball game with Harris was postponed until Saturday. The JV games will begin at 4 PM with the varsity games beginning at 6 PM. 8th Grade Night festivities will be held between the varsity games.
- Thursday’s CHS/CCMS Swim Meet at Sewanee was CANCELLED.
- Friday’s CHS wrestling match at Warren County was postponed until Tuesday, January 30th.
- Friday’s CHS basketball game at Lawrence County will be played with a change in the schedule. The girls’ game will tip off at 4 PM, with the boys’ game to follow. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast beginning at 5.
- Saturday’s Coffee County Youth Basketball Games WILL BE PLAYED.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on cancellations and schedule changes as we get them.